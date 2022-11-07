Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $846,000 in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.35% of Republic First Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRBK. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic First Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $5.67.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

