Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 229,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 3.4 %

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CCU opened at $11.27 on Monday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.14.

(Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.