Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,285 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

FHN stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

