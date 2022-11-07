Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.34 Million Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,188 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

QUOT stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.91% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 25,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,253.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,600. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

