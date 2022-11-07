Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth $258,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLNG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FLEX LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Danske upgraded FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEX LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

FLEX LNG stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.94. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 56.96%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Stories

