Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.74 billion-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,992. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.96.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 151.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 605,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $32,530,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 608.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 291,402 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $18,158,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.