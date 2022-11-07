EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Price Target Raised to $160.00

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EME. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.75.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $145.90.

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,553,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $5,533,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 32,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

