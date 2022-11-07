Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Trading Down 5.1%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.20. 24,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,178,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,075.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Embraer by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Embraer by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

