Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.7% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at $37,422,714,835.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,357,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,422,714,835.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,032 shares of company stock worth $170,502,407. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
