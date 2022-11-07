Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $33,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 233,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,677,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 148,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,117,000 after buying an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.
Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $6.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $363.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,468. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.98.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
