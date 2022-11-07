Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $2.41 on Monday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

