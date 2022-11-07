Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $189,435.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,434,946. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.55 and a 200-day moving average of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

