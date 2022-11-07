Electroneum Market Cap Achieves $51.92 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $51.92 million and approximately $31,790.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001254 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,932,267,257 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

