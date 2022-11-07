Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 228.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

