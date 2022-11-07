Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 83,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SD stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $763.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.36. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

