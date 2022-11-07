Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 18,496 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 924.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 181.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 142.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL opened at $324.39 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.05 and a twelve month high of $325.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $16,573,892.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,726 shares of company stock worth $3,149,227. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research note on Friday.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

