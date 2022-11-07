eCash (XEC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.33 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, eCash has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $736.49 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,811.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00570721 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00230016 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00068615 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000757 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,219,267,173,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.