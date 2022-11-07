Ebix (EBIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.97%. Ebix’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Ebix stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.55. Ebix has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $44.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ebix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 780.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

