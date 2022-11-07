Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CEV stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEV. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

