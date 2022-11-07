easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 750 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($8.67) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($8.67) to GBX 560 ($6.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($4.80) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.53) price target on easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.01) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.38) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 606.79 ($7.02).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Trading Up 1.8 %

EZJ opened at GBX 362.46 ($4.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.43). The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 329.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.08.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.