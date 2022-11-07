Dynacor Group Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Dynacor Group stock opened at C$2.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.99. The company has a market cap of C$106.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynacor Group has a 1 year low of C$2.51 and a 1 year high of C$3.50.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynacor Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

