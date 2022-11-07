Dunelm Group plc (DNLMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on December 20th

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2563 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,230 ($14.22) to GBX 1,130 ($13.07) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Investec raised Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.