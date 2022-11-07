Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $844,253. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

