Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.55-$5.75 EPS.

DUK stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.17. The stock had a trading volume of 50,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,524. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.45.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $305,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Duke Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

