Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.07. 52,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,524. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.