DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 388 ($4.49) to GBX 350 ($4.05) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised DS Smith from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.89) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered DS Smith from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

DS Smith Stock Performance

DITHF stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

