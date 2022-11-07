DS Smith (LON:SMDS) PT Lowered to GBX 350

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 388 ($4.49) to GBX 350 ($4.05) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($4.80) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
DS Smith Stock Performance
Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 301 ($3.48) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 271.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 286.68. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 238.10 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 404.34 ($4.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,505.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at DS Smith
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
