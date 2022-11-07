DS Smith (LON:SMDS) PT Lowered to GBX 350

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 388 ($4.49) to GBX 350 ($4.05) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($4.80) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 301 ($3.48) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 271.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 286.68. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 238.10 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 404.34 ($4.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,505.00.

In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.04), for a total value of £101,236.59 ($117,050.05). In other news, insider Alan Johnson acquired 12,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £33,001.52 ($38,156.46). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.04), for a total value of £101,236.59 ($117,050.05).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

