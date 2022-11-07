Drive Shack (LON:DS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 350 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 388 ($4.49) to GBX 350 ($4.05) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($4.80) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

