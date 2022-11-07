Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.46.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$11.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$10.25 and a 52-week high of C$17.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 2.92.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

