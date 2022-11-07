Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Cap Achieves $5.68 Million

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Dragonchain has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $38,352.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00603836 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,558.28 or 0.31452813 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support.The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

