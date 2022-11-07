Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Cap Achieves $5.68 Million

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Dragonchain has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $38,352.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003260 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00603836 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,558.28 or 0.31452813 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000303 BTC.
About Dragonchain
Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
