DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Up to $11.31

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.31, but opened at $11.70. DraftKings shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 304,531 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.62.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. The company had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in DraftKings by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 13.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

