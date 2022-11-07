DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $60.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.05.

DASH traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. 20,529,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,015. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.04.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,049,556.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,673,908.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,049,556.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,673,908.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,134 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in DoorDash by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

