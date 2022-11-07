Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 438 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 365.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $229.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.06. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $241.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

