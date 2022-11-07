Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Shares Gap Down to $67.13

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.13, but opened at $65.32. Dominion Energy shares last traded at $64.27, with a volume of 73,853 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

