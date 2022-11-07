Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on D. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.30.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $67.13 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

