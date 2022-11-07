Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $67.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4,243.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

