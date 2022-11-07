Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Cut to $7.70 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $7.70 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.12% from the stock’s previous close.

DSEY has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.74.

Diversey Stock Performance

Shares of DSEY opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. Diversey has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.09 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

