Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Trading 8.8% Higher

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.65. 83 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 38,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $749.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $321.34 million for the quarter. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

