Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,077,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,073 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 40.6% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WorthPointe LLC owned 0.35% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $48,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 43,808 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,137. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.