Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Target Price to $90.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

IBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE IBP opened at $80.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.50. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $141.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

