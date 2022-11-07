Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $14.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKNG. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.
NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $11.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $45.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in DraftKings by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
