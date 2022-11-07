Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $14.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKNG. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $11.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $45.97.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in DraftKings by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

