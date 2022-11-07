Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $28.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PARA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.55.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,949,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

