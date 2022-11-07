Dero Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $63.35 million and $203,471.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $4.87 or 0.00023494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,730.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00334609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00121973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00757824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.95 or 0.00568957 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00229041 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,007,182 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

