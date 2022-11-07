Dentacoin Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (DCN)

Dentacoin (DCN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Dentacoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dentacoin has a market cap of $1.89 million and $425.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dentacoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dentacoin Token Profile

Dentacoin’s genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

