Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $239,000. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 29.2% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 175.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,406. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.