Defira Price Up 22.6% Over Last Week (FIRA)

Defira (FIRA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Defira has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Defira has a market capitalization of $97.07 million and $10,632.00 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defira token can currently be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Defira Profile

Defira’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com.

Buying and Selling Defira

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.0961814 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $9,903.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

