Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 6.4% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 8.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $5,003,431. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $395.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,610. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.