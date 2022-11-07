Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Hits $13.64 on Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for $13.64 or 0.00065202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $143.67 million and $480,680.00 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

