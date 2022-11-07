David J. Schlanger Sells 25,020 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 25,020 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $983,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,173. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.65. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $68.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.00%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Progyny

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 213,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at $404,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

