David J. Schlanger Sells 25,020 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 25,020 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $983,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Progyny Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,173. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.65. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $68.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.00%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 213,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at $404,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
