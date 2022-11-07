David Cicurel Purchases 2 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider David Cicurel acquired 2 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,654 ($88.50) per share, with a total value of £153.08 ($176.99).

Judges Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:JDG traded down GBX 80 ($0.92) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 7,600 ($87.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098. The firm has a market cap of £483.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,954.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57. Judges Scientific plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,940 ($68.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,800 ($101.75). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,342.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,528.94.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Judges Scientific Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.